Sri Lankan President commits to enhancing public service and supporting public officials

Posted by Editor on October 3, 2024 - 12:40 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he stands in solidarity with public servants dedicated to creating an efficient democratic public service.

He also mentioned that public officials working for the citizens will no longer face the traditional political reprisals that have existed until now.

This statement was made by President Dissanayake during a discussion with ministry officials after he took office as the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources earlier today (October 3) at the Ministry of Agriculture.

In this discussion, the President talked extensively about the current status and future activities of the Ministry of Agriculture with senior officials, including the ministry’s secretaries.

He highlighted the significant responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture in alleviating rural poverty, indicating that the effectiveness of public servants will determine whether poverty is eradicated.

He emphasized that citizens are placing their trust in a new political culture during this presidential election, driven by a desire to move away from the old political culture, the economic issues faced by the public, and their dissatisfaction with public service.

Therefore, the President stated that he is taking all necessary measures to establish an efficient democratic public service.

He added that the public believes the economic collapse was caused by corruption and fraud, which they aim to prevent through this public mandate.

He promised to safeguard the trust placed in him by the people to eradicate corruption and fraud in the public sector, urging public servants to commit to their responsibilities.

He asserted that the dedication of current public servants is crucial for creating an effective and efficient public service that meets the needs of citizens.

The President emphasized that actions such as political reprisals, transfers, and non-promotions that have occurred in the public service will not happen under his government.

He stated that public servants must work towards creating a service that satisfies citizens.

He mentioned that the next forty-eight days would be a transitional period, during which public servants must work to maintain the integrity of the public service.

The President hinted that new ministers would be appointed to this ministry after the upcoming general election.

He also stated that, unlike in the past when leaders have questioned public officials in front of the media, public officials will not face such questioning in the future.

He does not accept such media interactions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the dignity of public service while striving to create a public service that satisfies the citizens.