Sri Lankan President strengthens diplomatic ties with key global partners

Posted by Editor on October 2, 2024 - 7:42 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a series of high-profile diplomatic meetings today (October 2, 2024), engaging with ambassadors and high commissioners from several countries.

These discussions focused on bilateral relations, development cooperation, and enhancing economic partnerships, with a particular emphasis on anti-corruption, economic reforms, and international investments.

Canadian High Commissioner Commits to Supporting Sri Lanka’s Economic Reforms

During a meeting with Mr. Eric Walsh, the Canadian High Commissioner, President Dissanayake received warm congratulations for the new administration.

High Commissioner Walsh expressed Canada’s strong commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the ongoing debt restructuring process.

The conversation emphasized the need to combat corruption and create a secure environment for foreign investments, which are vital for economic growth.

Indian High Commissioner Emphasizes Digitalization in Anti-Corruption Efforts

Mr. Santosh Jha, the Indian High Commissioner, highlighted India’s readiness to support Sri Lanka’s development initiatives during his meeting with President Dissanayake.

He commended the government’s anti-corruption policy and emphasized the importance of digitizing government systems to enhance transparency.

The conversation also touched on the strong historical ties between the two nations and the need for continued collaboration in regional stability.

Japan to Reinstate Key Development Projects in Sri Lanka

In his meeting with President Dissanayake, Mr. Mizukoshi Hideaki, the Japanese Ambassador, reaffirmed Japan’s long-term commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The ambassador provided updates on the re-implementation of significant projects under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), including the expansion of Bandaranaike International Airport and digital broadcasting initiatives.

Japan also pledged support in enhancing employment opportunities for Sri Lankans.

China Pledges Continued Support for Sri Lanka’s Development and Debt Restructuring

Ambassador Qi Zhennhong of China reiterated his government’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka’s economic and infrastructure development during his meeting with President Dissanayake.

He stressed the importance of ongoing collaborative projects, with key involvement from the China Development Bank (CDB) and EXIM Bank.

China also reaffirmed its backing for Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring efforts as a crucial step toward financial stability.

British High Commissioner Highlights Educational and Economic Cooperation

During his courtesy call, Mr. Andrew Patrick, the British High Commissioner, conveyed personal best wishes from King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to President Dissanayake.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in education and attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), reinforcing the longstanding ties between the two nations.

Australia to Strengthen Maritime Security and Economic Partnerships with Sri Lanka

President Dissanayake’s meeting with Mr. Paul Stephens, the Australian High Commissioner, centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as maritime security, border control, and counter-terrorism.

High Commissioner Stephens emphasized Australia’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s IMF program and promoting economic transparency, which he noted as essential for encouraging FDIs.

Cuban Ambassador Expresses Support for Sri Lanka’s Public Health Initiatives

Mr. Andres Marcelo Gonzales Gorrido, the Cuban Ambassador, reaffirmed Cuba’s readiness to deepen its cooperation with Sri Lanka during his meeting with President Dissanayake.

The conversation focused on collaborative efforts to combat dengue, with Cuba offering expertise and support to bolster public health initiatives.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed strengthening the long-term diplomatic relations between their nations.