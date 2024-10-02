2026 U.S. Green Card Lottery now open for Sri Lankans

Posted by Editor on October 2, 2024 - 1:36 pm

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka announced the start of the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery Program, also known as the “Green Card Lottery.”

The program will be open for online registration from today, October 2, 2024, at 12:00 PM until November 5, 2024.

This program allows people from countries with low U.S. immigration rates who meet eligibility requirements to apply for a chance to receive a U.S. immigrant visa.

The embassy stated that https://dvprogram.state.gov is the only way to enter.

Read the program instructions at https://travel.state.gov/dv.