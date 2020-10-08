A pregnant woman, who was being treated at the Castle Street Hospital for Women, Colombo, has tested positive for COVID-19, Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) confirmed this morning.

The woman, who developed respiratory difficulties, has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH). Dr. Haritha Aluthge of the GMOA said an investigation is underway to ascertain any possible link with Minuwangoda cluster.

(Source: Daily Mirror)