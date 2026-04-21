Premalal Jayasekara arrested in Nuwara Eliya
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 21, 2026 - 1:11 pm
Former MP Premalal Jayasekara, also known as “Choka Malli,” has been arrested by the Nuwara Eliya Police for allegedly threatening and intimidating people with a firearm during a dispute.
Police said the arrest was made after Jayasekara allegedly brandished a firearm and issued death threats during a clash between two groups in Nuwara Eliya.
Investigations have also found that the firearm used in the incident was being held with an expired license.
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