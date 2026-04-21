Vietnamese monk Ven. Pannakara arrives in Sri Lanka for state-backed Walk for Peace

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 21, 2026 - 8:53 am

Seven Buddhist monks led by Vietnamese national Venerable Pannakara Thero arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning (April 21) to take part in the state-sponsored “Walk for Peace” programme, which will be held from today until April 28, 2026.

The internationally recognised peace walk is being held in Sri Lanka under full state patronage, with support from a large number of state and private institutions, including the Presidential Secretariat, the Clean Sri Lanka programme, the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Tri-Forces and Police, as well as the National Design Centre.

The monks, including Ven. Pannakara Thero, arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, United States. A passenger named Aloka, identified as a rescue dog, also arrived in Sri Lanka with the delegation.

The procession, led by Ven. Pannakara Thero together with the Maha Sangha, is set to carry a sacred Bodhi sapling obtained from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

In parallel with the peace march, a special religious offering ceremony will begin today at 3:00 PM at the sacred grounds of the Ruwanweli Maha Seya.

Among the 12 monks who are due to join the march from Dambulla on April 23, several monks, including Thailand’s Venerable Ratanasak, had already arrived in Sri Lanka early on Friday morning (April 17).

After arriving in the country this morning, the Maha Sangha and the others are scheduled to visit the Attanagalla Rajamaha Viharaya, where a media briefing will be held.

After that, Ven. Pannakara Thero and the group, together with Aloka, will travel to Anuradhapura to pay homage to the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.

During the event, Sri Lanka’s Buddhist heritage, along with traditional crafts and cultural features, is also expected to be showcased to the public.