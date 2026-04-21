Sri Lanka marks 7 years since Easter Sunday attacks

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 21, 2026 - 8:10 am

Seven years after the Easter Sunday terror attacks killed 269 people in Sri Lanka, religious services and memorial events are being held across the country today (April 21, 2026) to remember the victims.

The main memorial ceremony is scheduled to take place at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo, under the patronage of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

The National Catholic Council has also called for a nationwide two-minute silence from 8:45 AM to 8:47 AM this morning in tribute to those who lost their lives, as well as those who were injured or otherwise affected by the tragedy.

On April 21, 2019, Sri Lanka was shaken by coordinated suicide bomb attacks targeting Catholic devotees celebrating Easter Sunday. The attackers struck three churches and seven hotels in Colombo, leaving 269 people dead.

Many others who survived the attacks were left with permanent disabilities, and the pain of that day continues to be felt across the country.

Meanwhile, a special procession demanding justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks will also be held today.

Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha, Media Director of the Archdiocese of Colombo, said the procession will begin at 4:00 PM from Maris Stella College in Negombo and proceed to St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, members of the Catholic clergy, religious leaders, and devotees are expected to take part in the procession.

Ambassadors from the home countries of foreign nationals who were killed in the attacks are also expected to attend.