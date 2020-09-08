Premalal Jayasekera who was sentenced to death for murder and held in prison was escorted to the Parliamentary Complex on Tuesday (08) where he is expected to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

The Court of Appeal on Monday (07) granted permission for Premalal Jayasekera, to attend Parliament sittings.

An interim order also issued by court on Monday (07) stating the permission which was granted will be in effect until the petition filed by Premalal Jayasekera is taken up for examination and a verdict is delivered.

On the 31st of July 2020, Premalal Jayasekera was sentenced to death by the Ratnapura High Court as he was found guilty on the indictments of shooting dead one person and injuring two others.

(Source: News 1st)