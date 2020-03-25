Mar 25 2020 March 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

President calls on international donor agencies to grant debt moratorium

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requests international donor agencies to provide a debt moratorium or debt deferment facility to all vulnerable developing nations to the COVID-19 risk.

President had urged Director General of the World Health Organization to forward this request to multi-lateral and bilateral lending agencies.

President points out this relief would be helpful to manage COVID-19 Social Distancing, Public Health and Social Security Systems in those countries.

