President highlights women’s role in shaping Sri Lanka’s political future

In his 2025 International Women’s Day message, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the pivotal role of women in shaping Sri Lanka’s political landscape, particularly through their contributions to the formation of the National People’s Power (NPP) government.

He highlighted the historic election of 22 women to Parliament as a significant step toward greater political representation.

The President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender equality, social justice, and empowering women through economic policies that actively involve them.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding women’s rights across all aspects of life, including in the home, workplace, and public spaces, while continuing the fight against violence and discrimination.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Strong She Will Be a Pathway to Build a Sustainable Future,” aligns with the government’s vision of a just and equal society for all women and girls.

Below is the full message from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

International Women’s Day is a direct victory for the movement advocating women’s rights. The concept of Women’s Day originated from a march in New York City, where approximately 15,000 women demanded shorter working hours, better wages and voting rights.

Later, March 8 was recognized as International Women’s Day, inspired by the Russian women who went on strike demanding “Bread and Peace” during the February Revolution of 1917, which laid the foundation for significant political change.

The contribution of Sri Lankan women to the formation of the National People’s Power (NPP) government has been immense. As a government, we express our gratitude for this invaluable support and take pride in the initial steps we have taken within a short period to secure victories for Sri Lankan women.

For decades, the topics of women’s political representation, participation and leadership remained subjects of discussion rather than action. However, the election of 22 women as Members of Parliament in the last general election marked a turning point in the country’s political landscape.

Furthermore, in pursuit of gender equality and social justice, we have implemented our economic policy; a production-based economic approach, ensuring the active and effective participation of women, who make up 51.7% of the population.

With a vision of a just society, a free nation and empowered women, we are committed to safeguarding women’s rights in all aspects of life, including the home, public transport, workplaces, communities and politics. This includes preventing all forms of violence against women, ensuring gender-discrimination and protecting women’s rights. We have prioritized incorporating these principles into national policies.

In alignment with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” we celebrate Women’s Day under the theme, “Strong She Will Be a Pathway to Build a Sustainable Future!” This theme powerfully reflects the commitment to equal rights for all women and girls, emphasizing a practical and meaningful approach to achieving gender equality.

As we strive for economic prosperity and a secure future for the daughters of our society, we look forward to the unwavering support of all women in leading our country toward a new era of progress.

On this International Women’s Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

08th March, 2025