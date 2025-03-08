Stalin urges India to secure release of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka

March 8, 2025

On Friday (March 7), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin sent a letter to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging the government to take effective action for the release of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody.

Stalin highlighted that these fishermen were arrested on March 6, 2025, while fishing off the coast of Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram District.

Their mechanized fishing boat was also seized by Sri Lankan authorities. This incident marks the ninth such case of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in the first two months of 2025, the Chief Minister pointed out in his letter.

As of now, Stalin mentioned, 227 Tamil Nadu fishing boats and 107 fishermen remain under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities. He expressed deep concern over the increasingly prolonged detentions and heavy fines imposed by Sri Lanka for their release.

In addition to facing imprisonment and lost income during the detention period, the fishermen are experiencing significant economic hardship as their boats, the primary source of their livelihood, are not being returned.

Stalin requested the Indian government to intervene promptly to secure the release of all detained fishermen and boats.

He also urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to use all available diplomatic channels to prevent further apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy.