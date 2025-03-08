Senior Lecturer Dr. Janaki D. Jayawardena dies in tragic accident
Dr. Janaki D. Jayawardena, a 59-year-old Senior Lecturer in the Department of History at the University of Colombo, tragically lost her life in a motor accident at her residence on Sumanarama Road, Kohuwala.
According to the police, the accident occurred on Friday (March 7) at noon when Dr. Jayawardena, her son, and her daughter-in-law attempted to restart a car that had been immobilized due to a technical fault.
The vehicle had been parked on a sloped area near a house, and to prevent it from rolling, stones had been placed in front of its wheels.
As her son attempted to start the car, Dr. Jayawardena and her daughter-in-law proceeded to remove the stones.
However, the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing it to move forward. Unable to move away in time, Dr. Jayawardena was knocked down and tragically run over by the car.
She was rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila but succumbed to her injuries.
Dr. Janaki D. Jayawardena was a respected academic who had conducted extensive research in gender studies. She earned her PhD from the University of York in the United Kingdom.
Kohuwala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s assets to be frozen if he evades court – Minister March 9, 2025
- Sri Lanka to introduce low-priced alcohol to curb illicit liquor consumption March 9, 2025
- Oddusuddan Tile Factory reopens after 35 years March 9, 2025
- Elephant Pass salt factory to be opened to the public on March 26, 2025 March 9, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s Public Finance Committee approves excise duty hike on liquor March 8, 2025