President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the relevant officials to expedite the system of electronic registration of lands in order to eradicate frauds in land registration to speed up the process of land registration.

The public is faced with many difficulties due to frauds and delays in the land registration process. President Rajapaksa highlighted the importance of accelerating e-Land Registration system in collaboration with Department of Land Commissioner, Land Title Settlement Department, Survey Department and the Registrar General Department.

This was stated during a discussion on the e-Land Registration system held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (30).

President emphasized that effective coordination among related entities in charge of land registration should be maintained. President advised to set up a committee comprising the Ministries of Wildlife, Forest Conservation and Environment.

With the new registration programme details of the land deeds and title abstracts will be computerized. Information on title abstracts can be obtained online by Attorneys, Notaries, any individual or any government institute. The officials said this will prevent frauds occurring during the process.

It is expected to launch the programme by August with the support of the Information & Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA). Under this programme, an e-Passbook will be issued for the lands registered under the e-Land Registration system.

Officials including Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, J.J. Rathnasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Lands, R.A.A.K. Ranawaka, Registrar General, N.C. Vithanage, Land Commissioner General, Ms. R.M.C.M. Herath, Commissioner General of Land Title Settlement, Ms. P.M.H. Priyadarshani, Surveyor General, Ms. A.L.S.C. Perera and Chairman of the ICTA, Jayantha De Silva attended this meeting.

