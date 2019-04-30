President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Director General to lift the social media ban with immediate effect, the Government Information Department said today.

Although this ban has been lifted, the government requests people to use Social Media with responsibility based on the existing situation in the country.

The social media ban was imposed by the government on April 21 following the Easter Sunday attacks saying that false news reports were spreading through social media.