Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, yesterday, accused President Maithripala Sirisena of misleading the public with regard to former Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe.

Issuing a statement, the Prime Minister said that he could not fathom why the President was raising false allegations against him after a presidential election had been announced.

“The President has made an allegation against me with regard to a statement by former Bribery Director General Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe.

“As per the country’s constitutional provisions, the power of forwarding recommendations to the President on appointing judges to the Supreme Court is vested with the Chief Justice and the Attorney General. I have never acted outside the Constitution. The Supreme Court at various times has given rulings on persons who had acted outside the Constitution. I am not among them. I have never forwarded letters requesting that Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe or any other person to be appointed as Supreme Court judges. Therefore, the statement that I had sent such a letter is false. I reject it.

“An immediate investigation should be held with regard to the statements made by Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe. As at now, the Attorney General has already requested the Public Service Commission to hold an investigation on the matter. It is suitable that investigation be expedited. Then the country will know the names of politicians who made undue influences. Such an investigation would also ascertain whether she had committed any offence.

“Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe has never served at Temple Trees. The Anti-Corruption Secretariat was not established at Temple Trees. Ananda Wijepala was its Director. It was Deputy Solicitor General Thusitha Mudalige, who attended the meetings of the Secretariat on behalf of the Attorney General Department.

“Therefore, I like to point out kindly that the statements made by the President are not true.

“I cannot fathom for what reason the President started to make such allegations targeting me after a presidential election has been announced. If there are any doubts or accusations against me or any other minister, the best place such matters should have been taken up is the Cabinet meeting. It is my understanding that taking up such issues in public without making use of that forum is not suitable for a democratic government. It is also not a responsible act.

“I will not personally respond to each and every such allegation against me hereafter. Therefore, if there are any allegations, I request all parties to choose the proper forum to raise them because that would be the democratic method in accordance with the Constitution.”

