President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the people have recently voiced their objection to the existing political culture in the country and that this government has to move away from that culture and create a new era.

He said that State Ministers will be appointed next and requested the new Cabinet Ministers to assist these State Ministers in their duties. “We all know that in the past all that certain State Ministers did all day was practice their signature as they had no powers.”

He said that accusations existed and that is the reality while he urged the new ministers not to fall into that category. He also urged the new ministers and state ministers to be appointed to work according to his election manifesto.

He also said that the heads and director boards of state institutions and enterprises will be appointed by a selection board and that subject ministers can make recommendations to the board.

Rajapaksa requested the ministers that if there are any individuals who are suitable for these positions in respective state institutions, to submit their names to the board.

(Ada Derana – AP Photo/By Eranga Jayawardena)