President Ranil Wickremesinghe appoints committee to probe allegation against Nimal Siripala

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a three-member committee to conduct an Investigation immediately into the bribery allegation against former minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and to submit a report.

According to the President’s Media Division, the committee was appointed paying attention to the request made by former Minister Silva to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter raised by the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Parliament based on the news published in the social, print and electronic media that a Cabinet Minister had demanded a bribe from Japan’s Taisei Corporation.

The Committee headed by Retired High Court Judge and President’s Counsel Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena comprises Retired Senior DIGs of Police S. M. Wickremasinghe, a Retired Special Grade Officer of Sri Lanka Administrative Service S.M.G.K. Perera.

President Wickremesinghe has told the Committee to submit the investigation report to him before July 31.