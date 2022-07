Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy this morning (July 30).

When President Wickremesinghe arrived at Sri Dalada Maligawa, he was received by Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

The President is scheduled to visit Malwathu and Asgiri Maha Nayaka Theros this afternoon.