President Maithripala Sirisena said, in Polonnaruwa, on Saturday, that he had no intention of retiring from politics though the next presidential election was around the corner.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the opening of a community centre, constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 million, the President said: “I am in good health and can work for the country for a long time to come. Some people say that I may retire from politics as another presidential election has been announced. There will be an election. I have not yet revealed whether I will contest or not. So, some could say that it could be the end of my political career. I would take another step forward come next December. I am dreaming of a country, where democracy thrives.”

(Source: The Island – By Karunaratne Gamage)