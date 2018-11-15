Nov 15 2018 November 15, 2018 November 15, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

President tells party leaders to prove majority properly

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena has informed the party leaders to respect Parliamentary traditions & prove majority properly, the President’s Media Division stated.

A special meeting was held this evening (15), between President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the leaders of the parties that supported the no-confidence motion brought against the Prime Minister and the government in Parliament.

The issue over the no-confidence motion, against the PM and Cabinet appointed by the President, as well as the political crisis prevailing in the country was slated to be discussed during the meeting.

