President Maithripala Sirisena has informed the party leaders to respect Parliamentary traditions & prove majority properly, the President’s Media Division stated.

A special meeting was held this evening (15), between President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the leaders of the parties that supported the no-confidence motion brought against the Prime Minister and the government in Parliament.

The issue over the no-confidence motion, against the PM and Cabinet appointed by the President, as well as the political crisis prevailing in the country was slated to be discussed during the meeting.

(Source: Ada Derana)