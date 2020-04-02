President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged the Director General of World Health Organization (WHO) to pursue with the international financial organizations and lending nations to help developing countries adversely affected by COVID-19 calamity.

In a telephone conversation with WHO DG Tedros Adhanom, President Rajapaksa requested him to pursue with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President of the World Bank (WB), President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and leaders of the leading bilateral lending nations to provide debt moratorium or debt re-profiling facilities for vulnerable developing countries like Sri Lanka whose economies depend on tourism, exports, remittances and foreign investment in debt and equity markets preventing affects by COVID-19 pandemic.

(President’s Media)