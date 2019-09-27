Presidential Commission to probe fraud and corruption in state institutes during the period from January 15th 2015 to December 31st 2018 presented its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (26).

The Commission was tasked with examining complaints and allegations made against persons who had held or continue to hold political office and those who have been or continue to be public servants and officers of statutory bodies, regarding acts of corruption, fraud, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation of property, cheating and abuse or misuse of power or authority, State resources and privileges, which offences and acts of wrongdoing had occurred during the said period and resulted in serious loss or damage to State assets and revenue .

The Commission was headed by the retired Judge of the Supreme Court Upaly Abeyrathne while retired Judge of the High Court (Ms.) Sarojini Kusala Weerawardane, retired Auditor General Pasdunkorale Arachchige Pemathilaka, retired Ministry Secretary Lalith R. de Silva and retired Deputy Inspector General Secretary M. K. D. Wijaya Amarasinghe serving as members.

President Sirisena appointed this Commission on January 17th 2019.