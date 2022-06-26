Price of food items up by 10% in Sri Lanka

Prices of rice packets & all other food items will be increased by 10% in Sri Lanka, the All Ceylon Restaurant Owners Association said.

Association Chairman Asela Sampath said the decision was taken considering the increase in the fuel prices and transport costs.

Accordingly, the prices of short eats, kottu, and rice packets will be increased by 10% from today (June 26).

However, no price increase will come to effect on pain-tea, milk tea and hoppers, he added.

The price hike comes hours after Sri Lankan increased fuel prices, again.