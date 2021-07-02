Prices of bread & bakery products to remain unchanged

The All Island Bakery Owners Association says the price of a loaf of bread including bakery products will not be increased.

A discussion was held yesterday between members of the Association and State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

It was revealed that Prima had not increased prices of wheat flour while Serendib reportedly increased prices without the consent of the Consumer Affairs Authority.

Accordingly, the Authority has decided to file a case against the price increase.

The State Minister said the government will not allow companies to increase prices of wheat flour arbitrarily.

A consensus was reached at the discussion to obtain the assistance of the cooperative to import margarine, palm oil and other ingredients for bakery products at a reasonable price.

