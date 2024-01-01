Prices of cigarettes increased
Posted by Editor on January 1, 2024 - 8:50 am
The prices of cigarettes in Sri Lanka have been increased from today (January 01) under four categories following the increase in Excise Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT).
Accordingly, the Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC) says that prices have been increased by Rs. 5, Rs. 15, Rs. 20 and Rs. 25 per stick.
