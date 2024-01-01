New Year messages from Sri Lankan political leaders

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2024 - 7:08 am

New year messages from Sri Lankan political leaders including President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

As we step into the year 2024, we find ourselves facing both challenges and the prospect of revitalizing the beloved nation. While each of us holds myriad personal aspirations, the realization of these goals is intrinsically tied to the resurgence of the country from its current state of crisis.

Through the unwavering commitment of all the citizens and their resilience throughout the past year, we achieved a foundational success in saving the country from financial distress. However, in order to achieve economic stability, we must continue to forge ahead in this demanding path – one that is not adorned with flowers but presents formidable challenges.

The responsibility to contribute to this national resurgence rests upon every Sri Lankan. Recognizing and fulfilling this collective responsibility is crucial for the rebuilding of the nation. January, named after God Janus, the God of beginnings and transitions in Roman mythology. God Janus possessed two faces to see the past and the future, serves as a reminder for us to reflect on the shared responsibilities.

Let us, in the spirit of the New Year, commit to fulfilling these responsibilities for the greater good of the country acknowledging both the past and the future. Through responsible and dedicated efforts, let us strive to make the New Year a prosperous one.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

President,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Wishing all of you a prosperous and happy new year 2024.

The necessary measures have been taken in this year’s budget to launch the government’s procedure to create a country with new hopes.

In line with the last year, let us all work together with dedication for a prosperous future in a disciplined and democratic society by helping to implement the challenging program of creating a new era in all economic, political, social and cultural fields.

In this new year, I recollect with gratitude the challenging work done by our farmers in the face of the food and economic crisis faced by the country last year.

We are determined to move the country towards a productive economy by empowering the new generation through innovative concepts with an entrepreneurial mindset.

The recent past has led us to think a lot. Those diseases, disasters, economic and social crises are the ones we have not experienced in recent history. Let’s step into a new year enriched with new concepts in order to eliminate these adverse effects and not to bequeath them to the next generation.

Dinesh Gunawardena

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

The year 2024 is a crucial year for all Sri Lankans as there are several elections slated to happen which could decide the future path of the country.

Therefore, I request everyone to come together to fulfill the national aspirations while peacefully enjoying the fruits of the achievements we have achieved so far and protecting democracy.

It is my only wish that people will be able to fulfill their aspirations in this New Year.

At this moment when the country is facing many serious economic and political crises, even the normal living conditions of the country’s people have faced many extraordinary challenges.

The self-sufficient economic pattern based on agriculture and entrepreneurship has been completely turned upside down due to the current Government’s short-sighted mismanagement.

In order to change this situation, the country needs a governance system that thinks about the people and not about the needs of the rulers.

Sajith Premadasa

Opposition Leader of Sri Lanka