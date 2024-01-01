Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from December 31, 2023
Posted by Editor on January 1, 2024 - 6:35 am
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from midnight on December 31, 2023.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) and Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited have announced their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 366 (increased by Rs. 20)
Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 464 (increased by Rs. 38)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 358 (increased by Rs. 29)
Super Diesel – Rs. 475 (increased by Rs. 41)
Kerosene – Rs. 236 (reduced by Rs. 11)
