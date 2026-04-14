Prime Minister Harini calls for unity, renewal and a better future

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 14, 2026 - 9:50 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is a time of renewal, unity and prosperity for all Sri Lankans.

In her New Year greeting, she highlights how this long-held tradition brings the whole nation together through shared customs, while giving people a chance to move forward with hope and goodwill.

She also pays tribute to the strength and resilience shown by the people in difficult times, and calls on everyone to work with renewed determination to build a better and more prosperous country.

Sinhala and Tamil New Year message of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Marking the auspicious transition of the sun from one planet to another, and the arrival of the spring season following the harvest, the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrated by the people of Sri Lanka since ancient times, has dawned once again.

The New Year is not merely a festive occasion; it symbolizes a renewal of prosperity, unity, coexistence, and the strengthening of mutual relationships embedded within our cultural values.

On this occasion, I extend my wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Sinhala and Tamil New Year to all Sri Lankans who celebrate this occasion with their families and loved ones, observing customs at the auspicious time.

A unique feature of Sinhala and Tamil New Year is the way an entire nation comes together through a shared set of customs. Despite the demands and challenges of daily life, this season offers a valuable opportunity to move forward with renewed hope as families, communities and a nation.

The true blessing of the New Year lies in setting aside differences and grievances, and embracing a fresh beginning in a spirit of solidarity and goodwill. Especially in the face of ongoing global challenges, the courage, compassion and resilience shown by our people in facing various natural and economic hardships in recent times stand as an example to the world. It is our responsibility to carry forward that collective strength.

At this auspicious moment, I extend my greetings to our fellow Sri Lankans working overseas, who dedicate themselves to securing a better future for their families and for the country. In particular, I extend my thoughts for the safety and well-being of those living in the Middle East during these tumultuous times.

Let us resolve, with renewed determination to overcome obstacles and build a better and more prosperous nation. As we undertake in a significant social and political transformations, we remain committed to striving tirelessly towards a better future.

May this Sinhala and Tamil New Year be blessed with happiness and prosperity!

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka