Sri Lanka President calls for unity and resilience for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 14, 2026 - 8:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Sinhala and Tamil New Year message, called on the people of Sri Lanka to move forward in unity and brotherhood while overcoming the country’s present challenges.

He said the values of togetherness, sharing, and respect for others and nature reflected in New Year traditions should guide not only the festive season, but the entire year.

The President also stressed that Sri Lanka’s future development must be built in line with the country’s precious culture and historical heritage, while inviting everyone to work together to achieve “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life” for all.

Sinhala and Tamil New Year message of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year, which symbolizes the hope of renewal both physically and spiritually, is the foremost cultural festival of the people of this country.

During the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, people come together collectively, preserving traditional customs and giving priority to rituals and religious observances, all carried out at the same auspicious time.

This cultural sharing clearly reflects our country’s identity before the world, as well as the socio-cultural bond that exists among our communities.

We firmly believe that the future path of the country’s development can be chosen only in harmony with this precious culture and our outstanding historical heritage.

Accordingly, it should be recalled that all our future development plans have been formulated by standing firmly upon that valuable heritage and culture.

Likewise, the common expectation reflected in all the rituals and customs observed in line with the solar transition is the creation of a compassionate new human being who values togetherness and respects the existence of others as well as nature.

I believe that the qualities and values of togetherness manifested through the New Year customs and rituals should be reflected not only during those few days, but throughout the entire year in our conduct.

Faced with the challenge of the largest natural disaster in recent times that we encountered last year, the government has already put into action the necessary programme to overcome those challenges through planned and effective management, demonstrating our resilience to internal shocks to the world, while also responding to the external challenges posed by the war in the Middle East.

I urge everyone to dedicate themselves further to making our lives more meaningful by embracing the values of togetherness and sharing, which are especially highlighted during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, as we unite as a country to overcome these challenges.

While strengthening the victories we have already achieved, let us move forward undeterred through the challenges that have emerged and join hands in brotherhood to ensure that “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life” is inherited by all. With that invitation to everyone, I extend my heartfelt wishes that this Sinhala and Tamil New Year be a peaceful, joyful, and happy New Year.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

April 14, 2026