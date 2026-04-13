Lanka Coal Chairman rejects misleading audio clip

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 13, 2026 - 9:07 pm

Lanka Coal Company Chairman Jayantha Rathnayake has issued a statement saying a distorted audio clip being circulated on social media gives a false and misleading impression.

The statement says the audio is based on a telephone conversation held on March 25, 2026, between Rathnayake, the General Manager of Lanka Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd., and an officer representing the local agent of the coal supplier company.

In his statement, Rathnayake said the recording is being shared in a distorted form, especially on social media, in a way that creates misleading interpretations.

He said the conversation was about informing the local agent of the supplier company, which had been properly qualified through the tender board appointed for the emergency coal supply, to submit the performance bond issued by the bank on March 25, 2026.

According to the statement, the supplier company had already been awarded the contract with Cabinet approval.

Rathnayake urged the public not to be misled by what he described as false and misleading propaganda.

He also said the tender procedure and procurement process related to the emergency coal supply had been followed properly and that the process is being carried out successfully.

The statement was issued under the name of Jayantha Rathnayake, Chairman of Lanka Coal Company.