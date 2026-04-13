CAA extends New Year consumer raids until April 30, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 13, 2026 - 10:48 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority says its special New Year season raid and investigation program will continue until April 30, 2026, after nearly 2,000 raids were carried out since March 20 over issues affecting consumers.

The program was launched for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season and is aimed at reducing unfair treatment and difficulties faced by consumers in the marketplace.

Director of Consumer Affairs and Information Asela Bandara said officers are taking action especially against traders who fail to display prices, sell goods at excessive prices, and cause various inconveniences to consumers.

He said the Consumer Affairs Authority is continuing inspections and investigations to make sure consumers are treated fairly during the festive season.

Bandara also said consumers who face unfair treatment or any other issue in the marketplace can report it during office hours by calling the Consumer Affairs Authority’s short telephone number, 1977.

He added that once complaints are received, officers will make the necessary intervention.