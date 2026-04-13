1,500 extra buses and special trains in operation for New Year travel

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 13, 2026 - 9:34 am

Special transport services are continuing today (April 13), with 1,500 extra buses and special trains operating to help people travel to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development said the services are being operated under the supervision of the National Transport Commission.

Buses run by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and the Road Passenger Transport Authority are providing a 24-hour service to meet the high passenger demand during the festive season.

As part of the joint transport plan, the SLTB has deployed an additional 1,500 buses. These buses are operating according to passenger needs from the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center and the Central Bus Stand in Pettah, Colombo.

The Ministry also said special bus services will continue after the New Year from April 16 to April 21, 2026, to help people return to Colombo from their villages.

Authorities have also taken steps in all other provinces to improve transport arrangements in coordination with the SLTB and provincial officials.

Director General of the National Transport Commission Nilan Miranda said a special monitoring program is in place to look into any difficulties faced by passengers. He said the public can report transport-related issues through the 1955 hotline.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department said special train services for New Year travel will continue until April 19, 2026.

Special trains are operating on the Colombo Fort–Anuradhapura, Anuradhapura–Kankesanthurai, Maradana–Matara, and Maradana–Beliatta routes. In addition, the Rajarata Rejini train, which normally runs from Beliatta to Maho, has been extended up to Anuradhapura for the festive season.

These special train services have been arranged to support passengers traveling both out of Colombo and back to the city during the New Year period.