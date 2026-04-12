PUCSL blocks coal cost burden on consumers

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 12, 2026 - 11:43 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has unanimously decided that extra costs caused by the coal quality issue will not be passed on to electricity consumers, even in future tariff revisions.

The Commission said it will consider only reasonable costs related to electricity generation, transmission, and distribution when reviewing tariff revision proposals.

It stressed that unfair or avoidable expenses will not be included in electricity charges.

PUCSL also noted that, in its previous electricity tariff revision decision, it did not approve the additional costs linked to the coal quality issue or any other unreasonable costs.

The Commission further said it has now taken a clear and unanimous position for future tariff revisions as well.

Any costs arising from the coal situation, or from any other unreasonable spending, will not be included in electricity tariffs charged to the public.