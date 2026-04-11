CID seals Lanka Coal Company office amid coal import probe

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 11, 2026 - 9:20 pm

CID officials have sealed the Lanka Coal Company office after a complaint from the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake triggered an investigation into coal imports since 2009.

The complaint was filed with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (April 11), asking for a formal probe into coal imports based on audit reports and parliamentary findings that point to possible irregularities in the import of coal into Sri Lanka.

Police said special security was also ordered for the Lanka Coal Company (Pvt.) Ltd. office.

The latest move comes a day after Leader of the House and Minister Bimal Rathnayake told Parliament that a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry will be appointed to investigate all coal shipments imported into the country since 2009.

He made the statement during the debate on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody.

Minister Rathnayake said the commission will be headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge, instead of a retired judge. He said this would be a key feature of the inquiry.

According to the minister, around 465 coal shipments have been imported into Sri Lanka since 2009. Of these, 452 were brought in during previous governments, while 13 were imported during the current government’s term.

He said the commission will examine the full coal import process from 2009 and identify those responsible.

Rathnayake also said that if Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody is found guilty, he would face imprisonment, and if he is cleared, legal action would be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion against Minister Jayakody was defeated in Parliament on Friday (April 10, 2026), by a majority of 104 votes.