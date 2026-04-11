Sri Lanka launches major probe into coal imports since 2009

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 11, 2026 - 2:32 pm

Sri Lanka to probe coal imports since 2009 after a CID complaint and a planned Presidential Commission, following claims of irregularities in hundreds of shipments.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, submitted a complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (April 11), asking for a formal investigation into coal imports made since 2009.

The complaint was made based on findings in Audit Reports and findings in Parliament, which indicate that irregularities may have taken place in the import of coal into Sri Lanka.

The move comes a day after Leader of the House and Minister Bimal Ratnayake told Parliament that a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry will be appointed to investigate all coal shipments imported into the country since 2009.

He made this statement during the debate on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody.

Minister Ratnayake said the special feature of this Presidential Commission is that it will be headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge, not a retired one.

He also told Parliament that around 465 coal shipments have been imported since 2009. According to him, 452 of those shipments were imported during previous administrations, while 13 were brought in during the current government’s period.

He said the commission will examine the entire coal import process from 2009 and determine who is responsible. He further said that if the present Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody is found guilty, he would have to face imprisonment, and if not, legal action would be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion submitted by opposition MPs against Minister Kumara Jayakody was defeated by a majority of 104 votes on Friday (April 10, 2026).