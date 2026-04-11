CEYPETCO suspends QR fuel pass for petrol vehicles until April 18, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 11, 2026 - 12:10 pm

CEYPETCO says the QR system will be suspended for petrol vehicles from midnight on April 11 until April 18, 2026, to make travel easier during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

The announcement was made today (April 11), by Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna at a media briefing.

He said the temporary decision was taken to help the public travel more easily during the festive period.

However, the odd-even number plate system will still remain in effect for petrol vehicles during this time. He also said the QR system will continue to operate as usual for diesel vehicles.

Rajakaruna further stated that 12 shipments of refined fuel are scheduled to arrive in April 2026.

He said there is enough capacity to supply Petrol 92 and Petrol 95 without shortages until the end of June 2026.

He added that, based on confirmed shipments, there is sufficient diesel supply until the end of May 2026.

Meanwhile, the CEYPETCO Chairman said a ship carrying 30,000 metric tons of furnace oil for electricity generation is due to arrive on April 13, 2026.

He said that because of this, there is no need for power cuts.