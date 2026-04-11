Sri Lanka deploys special New Year transport services

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 11, 2026 - 9:24 am

Sri Lanka has deployed major special bus and train services today for people traveling home for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, with 1,500 extra SLTB buses and special train operations running until April 19, 2026.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said the extra bus services are operating in addition to the normal timetable. A standby fleet of 50 buses has also been placed around Colombo to respond to any urgent transport needs.

Director General of the National Transport Commission Nilan Miranda said intercity buses will operate from main transport hubs such as Bastian Mawatha, Kadawatha, Makumbura, and Kaduwela.

At the same time, Sri Lanka Railways has launched special train services to help manage the heavy New Year travel demand. These services will continue until April 19, 2026.

The special train routes will run between Colombo Fort and Anuradhapura, Anuradhapura and Kankesanthurai, Maradana and Matara, and Maradana and Beliatta.

The Department of Railways also announced that the Rajarata Rajini train, which normally runs between Beliatta and Mahawa, will be extended to Anuradhapura during the festive season.

In addition, the Mahawa Office Train, which usually operates from Colombo Fort to Mahawa, will run up to Anuradhapura today (April 11) and tomorrow (April 12) only.

Officials said the special transport plan is aimed at supporting both those leaving Colombo for their hometowns and those returning after the New Year holidays.