Special security programme launched for Sinhala and Hindu New Year festive season

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 11, 2026 - 9:04 am

A special security programme has been implemented to ensure public safety during the upcoming Sinhala and Hindu New Year festive season, one of Sri Lanka’s primary traditional festivals.

These measures have been taken under the instructions of the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), with the aim of establishing a secure and peaceful environment for the public throughout the festive period.

This special security mechanism is being executed under the leadership of the Tri-Forces, the Sri Lanka Police, and intelligence officers. This joint programme will oversee security operations across the island and monitor various activities, such as festivals, musical concerts, and religious programmes held during the New Year season.

In conjunction with these efforts, a Special Operations Room has been established at Police Headquarters in Colombo. Staffed by officers from both the Sri Lanka Police and the Tri-Forces, this operations room will serve as the primary coordination centre during the season.

The Special Operations Room can be contacted via the following telephone numbers and email address:

Telephone Numbers:

011-2013051 / 011-2027148

011-2027149 / 011-2430912

Email Address:

igp.opsroom@police.gov.lk

This centre provides the necessary facilities to foster close cooperation among all security agencies, strengthen the exchange of information, and ensure rapid responses to any emergencies or security situations.

The Ministry of Defence urges the public to extend their fullest cooperation to the security forces and law enforcement authorities in order to ensure a peaceful and secure Sinhala and Hindu New Year for all.