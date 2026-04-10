Mahinda Rajapaksa submits asset affidavit to CIABOC

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 8:25 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa has submitted an affidavit on his assets, expenditures, and sources of income to the Bribery Commission today (April 10), after being ordered to do so within 14 days as part of an investigation into his 2015 assets.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had informed Rajapaksa by letter on March 23, 2026, to submit the affidavit within 14 days. That deadline ended today.

According to the Bribery Commission, the directive was issued in connection with an investigation into Rajapaksa’s assets for the year 2015.

The Commission said that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has now submitted the required affidavit of his assets and liabilities.