No-confidence motion against Energy Minister defeated by 104 votes

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 6:39 pm

The no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody was defeated in Parliament of Sri Lanka by a majority of 104 votes, with 153 MPs voting against it and 49 in favor.

The motion was brought by opposition MPs, who claimed that the minister had lost the confidence of both Parliament and the public.

They accused him of causing financial losses to the state, putting national energy security at risk, and handling procurement in a corrupt manner.

The motion also said he was facing active court proceedings related to corruption and had gone against the government’s anti-corruption promise.

According to the opposition, his continued stay in office was against the public interest, the rule of law, and the principles of good governance.