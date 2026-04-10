Sri Lanka IRD collects Rs. 606 Billion in Q1 tax revenue
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 1:25 pm
The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Sri Lanka says it collected Rs. 606,002 million in tax revenue during the first quarter of 2026.
According to the department, this marks a 17.7% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.
It said the revenue was generated from all major taxes, including income tax, value-added tax (VAT), and the Social Security Contribution Levy.
The department also noted that 25% of the targeted tax revenue for 2026 was collected during the first quarter.
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