Apr 10 2026 April 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka IRD collects Rs. 606 Billion in Q1 tax revenue

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 1:25 pm

Tax in Sri Lanka

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Sri Lanka says it collected Rs. 606,002 million in tax revenue during the first quarter of 2026.

According to the department, this marks a 17.7% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

It said the revenue was generated from all major taxes, including income tax, value-added tax (VAT), and the Social Security Contribution Levy.

The department also noted that 25% of the targeted tax revenue for 2026 was collected during the first quarter.

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