Dharmapuram PC arrested over liquor bribe demand

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 10:41 am

A police constable attached to the Dharmapuram Police Station was arrested on April 09, 2026, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bottle of liquor as a bribe from a motorcycle rider in Kilinochchi.

The arrest was made by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 3:03 PM near a closed building beside a telephone shop close to the Dharmapuram Police Station.

According to a complaint made by a resident of the Kilinochchi area, the complainant had recently bought a new motorcycle and was stopped on April 08, 2026, while riding it without number plates and without a revenue license.

It is alleged that the suspect asked for Rs. 10,000 to avoid taking legal action over those offences. When the complainant said he could not afford that amount, the suspect had allegedly asked for a bottle of liquor instead.

The complaint further states that the suspect kept, as security, a letter issued on behalf of the complainant’s National Identity Card until the liquor bottle was handed over.

On April 09, 2026, CIABOC officers arrested the suspect, identified as Prabath Madhushanka Dissanayake, a Police Constable serving at the Dharmapuram Police Station, on allegations of soliciting and accepting the bottle of liquor as a bribe.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court.