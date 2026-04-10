PUCSL to decide on fresh 15% electricity tariff hike next month
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 10, 2026 - 10:21 am
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says consultations on a proposed 15% electricity tariff increase will end this month, after the National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd sought the hike to cover an additional Rs. 16 billion generation cost.
The request comes on top of the 10% tariff revision already implemented for the second quarter of 2026.
However, this time, public views will be gathered only from the Colombo district.
The Commission said its recommendations on the proposed tariff increase are expected to be announced early next month.
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