Justice Ministry warns against bribes involving sudden death inquirers

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 9, 2026 - 12:51 pm

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has urged the public to immediately report any requests for bribes made by Inquirers into Sudden Deaths (ISDs).

According to the Ministry, ISDs are appointed under Section 108 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act to provide an honorary service that helps facilitate judicial proceedings.

The Ministry stated that the duties carried out by ISDs are honorary in nature and that they are required to perform their responsibilities at any time of the day when needed.

However, the Ministry said it has continuously received complaints that some ISDs exploit the emotional and vulnerable situation of relatives of deceased persons by demanding money, gifts, or other benefits as bribes.

It emphasized that providing money, gifts, or any other benefit to an ISD in exchange for carrying out their official duties is illegal.

The public has therefore been requested to immediately report any such demands.

Complaints can be submitted to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration via WhatsApp on 070 272 4637 or to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption by calling 1954.