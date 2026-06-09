Three dead after Thalawathugoda restaurant fire

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 9, 2026 - 11:29 am

Three people have died following a fire that broke out at a restaurant near the Thalawathugoda junction this morning (June 09).

Police said the victims were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with injuries sustained in the fire and later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

The fire occurred at the restaurant during the morning hours, prompting the deployment of three fire engines from the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Municipal Council to bring the blaze under control.

According to police, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Thalangama Police.