Sarana Gunawardena jailed for 16 years in corruption cases

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 9, 2026 - 10:17 am

Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena has been sentenced to a total of 16 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty in four corruption cases by the Colombo High Court.

The sentence was delivered today (June 9) by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihail, who imposed four years of imprisonment for each case.

The court also ordered Gunawardena to pay a total fine of Rs. 1.8 million in relation to the four cases.

The four cases were filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Prosecutors alleged that while serving as Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board in 2006, Gunawardena caused losses to the State by acting in a manner that benefited the owners of three vehicles hired on a rental basis for the institution.

Delivering the judgment, Judge Mihail stated that the prosecution had proven the corruption charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The judgment further noted that corruption within State institutions harms the country’s economy and has contributed to economic decline and bankruptcy.

The court also observed that corrupt practices in public institutions weaken public trust and confidence in those institutions.

During the sentencing hearing, defence counsel requested the court to exercise leniency under Section 303 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the judge said that, given the nature of the offences, the court was obliged to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent against corruption in State institutions.

The sentencing had originally been scheduled for May 26, 2026, but was postponed after the court stated that the judgment had not been fully prepared.

— Last Updated: June 9, 2026, at 02:50 PM —