No one can commit murder under the guise of being a war hero – Father Gamini

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 9, 2026 - 9:49 am

Investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks must continue without any interference until the truth is uncovered and justice is delivered to the victims, Colombo Archdiocese Spokesman Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando said.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Archbishop’s House yesterday (June 8), Father Gamini stressed that the investigations should be conducted fairly, impartially, and in accordance with the law. He also said that politicians and political parties should not interfere in the investigation process in any way.

Although some parties have claimed that the investigations have become politicized, Father Gamini said that, based on what he has observed so far, the inquiries appear to be proceeding impartially. He emphasized that the investigations must continue uninterrupted until their conclusion.

He said delivering justice to the families of those killed and injured in the Easter Sunday attacks is a responsibility of the country, warning that any attempt to derail or obstruct the investigations would be a serious injustice to the victims.

Father Gamini said that responsible institutions such as the Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are carrying out scientific investigations and should be given the necessary support and independence to perform their duties. He added that anyone responsible for a crime must be brought before the law.

Commenting on the arrest of former State Intelligence Service Director Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, Father Gamini said there is no connection between the defamation case he filed and Sallay’s arrest.

He said Sallay had met him at an early stage of the defamation case and discussed the possibility of a settlement if his name was removed from a statement made by Father Gamini. However, Father Gamini said he still believes the statement is true and therefore did not agree to withdraw it or settle the case.

According to him, Sallay was arrested based on evidence and information uncovered during the Easter attack investigations, while the defamation case remains before the courts.

Father Gamini said investigations are necessary to determine whether individuals planned the Easter attacks, provided support, facilitated them, ensured security for those involved, or played any other role. He added that while extremist Islamist ideology may have been a factor behind the attacks, investigations are needed to establish the full truth.

He further stated that a person’s past service to the country should not prevent an investigation if there is reasonable suspicion of involvement in a crime. While acknowledging and respecting Sallay’s alleged contribution to ending the war and defeating terrorism, Father Gamini said no one is above the law and any criminal allegations must be properly investigated.

Addressing allegations of torture, Father Gamini said he does not support torture under any circumstances and believes it is wrong. However, he noted that whether torture occurred in this case is a matter currently before the courts and must be decided through the legal process.

He also questioned the medical report submitted regarding Sallay, stating that although it was reported that five doctors examined him, only one doctor had signed the report. He said the court has raised concerns about the reliability of the report and that a final determination must be made by the judiciary.

Apart from those issues, Father Gamini said the standard procedures applicable to detainees and prisoners appear to have been followed, adding that the court must ultimately decide what constitutes torture in this particular case.