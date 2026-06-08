Suresh Sallay remains in hospital as opposition launches Satyagraha

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 8, 2026 - 3:53 pm

Former State Intelligence Service Director Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay remains under treatment at the National Hospital of Colombo while some opposition parties have launched a continuous Satyagraha campaign today (June 8) against his continued detention.

According to hospital sources, Sallay, who is being held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under detention orders, was admitted to the National Hospital on the night of June 7, 2026, and continues to receive treatment.

Authorities said he was admitted on medical advice after reportedly refusing food and water while in CID custody. Hospital sources stated that he was admitted due to a sudden illness.

Sallay is currently being treated under the security of CID officers and personnel from the Police Special Task Force (STF), while police have tightened security in and around the hospital.

Sallay was arrested by the CID in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, in connection with allegations that he aided and abetted the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks of April 21, 2019.

Since then, he has remained in CID custody under detention orders as investigations continue.

Reports indicate that Sallay began a hunger strike while in custody, alleging that he had been subjected to inhumane treatment. Former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila claimed on June 6, 2026, that Sallay had been treated in a cruel and inhumane manner by CID officers and had therefore started refusing both food and water.

Later, Sallay’s wife, son and brother, who visited him, also stated that he was continuing the hunger strike.

A day before his hospitalization, Sallay’s wife, Manori Sallay, lodged an urgent complaint with the Inspector General of Police. In the complaint submitted on June 6, 2026, she alleged that her husband had been subjected to torture, degrading treatment, denial of medical care and other abuses while being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

She called for an immediate and independent criminal investigation into the matter.

Manori Sallay has also sent a letter to CID Director Shani Abeysekara. In the letter, she said that although she had been allowed to visit her husband at the hospital, she was only permitted to see him from a distance.

She requested that his lawyers be granted access to meet him, stating that such access could help persuade him to end what she described as a life-threatening hunger strike. She further stated that her husband requires legal and psychological support in addition to medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a continuous Satyagraha campaign began at 10:00 AM today (June 8) in front of the Fort Railway Station. The protest was organized against what participants described as Sallay’s continued detention and alleged mistreatment while in custody.

The demonstration drew the participation of members of the Maha Sangha and representatives of several opposition political parties, including Sarvajana Balaya, the National Freedom Front (NFF), Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Former Members of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila were also among those present.

A tense situation briefly arose when police intervened after protesters attempted to bring chairs to the demonstration site for participants to use during the protest.

Relatives and political supporters of Sallay have linked his hunger strike to demands that include the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act. They claim that he has refused food, water and medication, raising concerns about his health.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the allegations made by Sallay, his family or political supporters. Investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks and the allegations surrounding his detention remain ongoing.