Woman arrested in Wellampitiya with fake US Dollars worth Rs. 190 Million

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 8, 2026 - 12:24 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a woman in Wellampitiya after discovering counterfeit US dollar notes worth approximately Rs. 190 million during a raid.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody during a targeted operation carried out by the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau.

Authorities said a large stockpile of fake US dollar notes was found in the woman’s possession at the time of her arrest.

The counterfeit currency is estimated to have a value of around Rs. 190 million.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Wellampitiya area.

Police have launched further investigations into the incident to determine the source of the counterfeit notes and whether others were involved in the operation.