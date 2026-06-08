Sri Lanka receives US$847 Million in worker remittances in May 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 8, 2026 - 9:58 am

Sri Lanka received US$847 million in foreign remittances from overseas workers in May 2026, according to the latest report released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Central Bank said remittance inflows increased by US$205.3 million compared to May 2025, when the country received US$641.7 million from overseas workers.

The report further noted that total worker remittances received during the first five months of 2026, from January to May, reached US$3.90 billion.

This marks a significant 26% increase compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting the continued importance of foreign employment earnings to Sri Lanka’s economy.

Worker remittances remain one of the country’s key sources of foreign exchange and continue to make a major contribution to strengthening Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings.